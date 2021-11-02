Toledo library computers, network hit in “targeted cybersecurity incident”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Patrons of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system may have noticed a problem logging onto public computers this week. Representatives from the library confirmed in a news release Tuesday morning that the library computers were subject to a “targeted cybersecurity incident” that took them offline.

The library spokesperson did not elaborate on the nature of the incident or when the library’s network would be brought back online but did ensure that they would still welcome patrons to browse their collections, check out materials, and attend library programs.

The public was first made aware of the issue on Monday morning by a post to the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library social media pages. Tuesday’s release included additional details and noted that library administrators were working with “a team of forensic experts to fully understand the extent and implications of this incident.”

We are experiencing issues with our website and computers today. All locations are open for browsing, checking out... Posted by Toledo Lucas County Public Library on Monday, November 1, 2021

The release noted that the assessment may take several weeks.

Cyber-attacks have become an increasingly common issue over the last few years. In just the last couple weeks, Sinclair Broadcast Group, a local news conglomerate that owns, among others, Toledo’s own NBC24, was hit with a massive ransomware attack that has affected its ability to broadcast normal programming. In 2020, Toledo Public Schools were revealed to have been hit by their own ransomware attack which revealed personal information for hundreds of teachers and students.

