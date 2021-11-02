A Toledo teenager has been missing for three weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The parents of a missing teenager need your help.

Jasmine Guinn, 16, was last seen in the 1100 block of Indiana on 10/17/21.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray leggings.

Jasmine also has braces on her teeth.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

