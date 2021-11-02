A Toledo teenager has been missing for three weeks
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The parents of a missing teenager need your help.
Jasmine Guinn, 16, was last seen in the 1100 block of Indiana on 10/17/21.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray leggings.
Jasmine also has braces on her teeth.
If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
