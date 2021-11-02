TPS taking a week off for teacher and student wellness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Public School District is giving students and staff two additional days off during Thanksgiving week to allow for a wellness break.

Superintendent Romules Durant says all the TPS high schools will be open for parents on Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23 to provide COVID vaccines to kids ages 5 to 11. “It allows them to do this from all different communities that if they choose to have their 5 to 11-year-old age students vaccinated.”

TPS will also continue its mask policy at least through the end of the year. District leaders say in no way did the district interpret the new ODH quarantine guidelines as a recommendation to shed masks in schools. “We want to take a minute. Talk with our local health department actually ask engaging questions. And at no point did they make a recommendation not to wear masks.”

And with the holidays coming up, this is probably the most important time to keep kids in masks. “Thanksgiving is coming. Christmas is coming. All these times are coming and that’s when people are getting around family the most. We thought it would be responsible to keep kids in masks then we can reevaluate the first of the year.”

