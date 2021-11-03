11/3: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cool today with highs in the upper 40s. Increasing clouds this afternoon with a brief sprinkle or flurry possible, mainly west of I-75 and north of the state line. Cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, so more widespread frost is expected Thursday morning. Skies on Thursday will start off mainly sunny again with more clouds returning during the afternoon when a brief sprinkle or flurry will be possible along with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny and completely dry for Friday with highs around 50. Sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny again next Monday with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.