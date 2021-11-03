Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

By Patrice Clark and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A father in Mississippi is grieving the loss of his wife and 6-month-old son while praying his two daughters survive after a car crash.

According to WLBT, Allison Conaway, 39, was driving her three children when another driver crashed into them on the highway.

Conaway and 6-month-old Alex Conaway were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County coroner.

“She was a great mother, a great mother. I don’t have to tell you. It’s all over Facebook,” her husband Charles Conaway said through tears. “She, even during the pandemic, she taught the girls. How much I love my son- I can’t even describe it. I loved both of them.”

His two youngest girls were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Chloe has a broken leg. The muscle back here is completed severed,” Charles Conaway said. “Chelsey has a broken neck and she also had blood clotting on her brain. They had to put on the rod in her leg.”

Charles Conaway said his life will never be the same after such a big loss as he sat sobbing in the hospital, praying for his daughters to make a full recovery.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the other driver, 51-year-old Beth Ann White, appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody.

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.(Charles Conaway)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapszukiewicz wins re-election, City Council members chosen
TPS taking a week off for teacher and student wellness
Electric companies restore most of power in Ste. Genevieve after storms rolled through the area...
FirstEnergy customers awarded $306 million for being overcharged
Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Library (Source: TLCPL)
Toledo library computers, network hit in “targeted cybersecurity incident”
The 16-year-old girl has been missing for three weeks.
Toledo teen missing for three weeks found safe on Tuesday

Latest News

Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
Man caught on camera cutting satellite cables, taking TV stations off air in Florida
Case Files: The Murder Of Jeffrey Risner - clipped version
Case Files: The Fostoria Murder Of Jeffrey Risner
Kareem Omar was among the children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday.
Children who received COVID-19 vaccine describe feelings
Eagle Comfort Blankets
Building Better Schools: Whiteford Elementary teachers making sure students don’t grieve alone