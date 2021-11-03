Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Findlay releases leaf pick up schedule

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay is scheduled to begin leaf pickup from Nov. 17-Dec. 3. City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable paper bags at the curb.

Plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up. Biodegradable bags are available at local hardware, building supply, and some grocery stores.

City residents can continue to drop leaves at the green waste site at 330 N. Cory St. at no charge. The current hours are Tuesday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Beginning Nov. 9, the hours will be 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Beginning Nov. 20, the Saturday hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The site will be closed on Nov. 11 and 25. The last day is Dec. 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapszukiewicz wins re-election, City Council members chosen
TPS taking a week off for teacher and student wellness
The 16-year-old girl has been missing for three weeks.
Toledo teen missing for three weeks found safe on Tuesday
Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Library (Source: TLCPL)
Toledo library computers, network hit in “targeted cybersecurity incident”
Electric companies restore most of power in Ste. Genevieve after storms rolled through the area...
FirstEnergy customers awarded $306 million for being overcharged

Latest News

Case Files: The Murder Of Jeffrey Risner - clipped version
Case Files: The Fostoria Murder Of Jeffrey Risner
Eagle Comfort Blankets
Building Better Schools: Whiteford Elementary teachers making sure students don’t grieve alone
Eagle Comfort Blankets
Building Better Schools: Eagle Comfort Blankets
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, were both exposed to two staff...
Gov. DeWine, First Lady exposed to two staff members with COVID-19