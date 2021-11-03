Findlay releases leaf pick up schedule

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay is scheduled to begin leaf pickup from Nov. 17-Dec. 3. City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable paper bags at the curb.

Plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up. Biodegradable bags are available at local hardware, building supply, and some grocery stores.

City residents can continue to drop leaves at the green waste site at 330 N. Cory St. at no charge. The current hours are Tuesday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Beginning Nov. 9, the hours will be 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Beginning Nov. 20, the Saturday hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The site will be closed on Nov. 11 and 25. The last day is Dec. 4.

