Free CPR training available at Scott H.S. on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Studies show, when bystanders perform CPR, the odds of someone surviving cardiac arrest can double or triple.

This Saturday anyone can be CPR certified for free at Scott High School, and community leaders are hoping those who haven’t been trained come out to learn.

“We’re hosting a community CPR initiative at Scott Field House between 12 and 5pm where we will be providing CPR training for chest compressions and also providing free CPR certifications,” said Tashara Brown, the owner of Safety Nest LLC, one of the organizations involved in putting on Saturday’s event.

CPR training is a two-step process. First, trainees watch videos on a computer about how and when to properly perform CPR, and then they practice actually performing it on special manikins alongside certified instructors.

Tashara added, “If you are interested in coming to complete the computer portion to receive the CPR certification, please come by 12 o’clock we will set up a computer center between 12 and 2 and start all skills then right to follow. If you’ve already completed the registration, you will be able to come right in and we’ll connect you with the instructors and start the skill sessions.”

And of course, the more people who know how to properly perform CPR, the safer everyone will be.

“What we need the community to do is to receive the education so they can initiate CPR prior to our arrival, because that is the key to raising the survival rate of the people that experience in cardiac arrest,” said Chief Brian Byrd of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. “It may take a few minutes for someone to make a call, then another few minutes for us to get there and if there is nobody pumping on that chest, then that person’s survival rate is very low.”

If you are interested in learning more and/or registering in advance, please visit this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-community-cpr-initiative-free

