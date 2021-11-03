Gov. DeWine, First Lady exposed to two staff members with COVID-19
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was exposed to two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday morning.
DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were both exposed. They are both vaccinated and have received their boosters. They’ve tested negative for COVID-19 at this time and have no symptoms.
The DeWines will not participate in previously scheduled events in person through Sunday. They will continue to be tested for COVID daily.
