No injuries reported from Wednesday morning house fire

Crews responded to a house fire on Pershing Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Crews responded to a house fire on Pershing Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews were called to a fire in West Toledo just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

The initial call came in around 12:50 a.m. for a house fire in the 2500 block of Pershing Dr.

According to officials on the scene, everyone got out of the single-family home and no injuries were reported. Damage was done to the back of the home and second floor.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

