No injuries reported from Wednesday morning house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews were called to a fire in West Toledo just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

The initial call came in around 12:50 a.m. for a house fire in the 2500 block of Pershing Dr.

According to officials on the scene, everyone got out of the single-family home and no injuries were reported. Damage was done to the back of the home and second floor.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.