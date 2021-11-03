November 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and sunny this morning with more clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Lows are expected to be in the upper 20s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s. We will near the 60-degree mark by early next week with dry weather and lots of sunshine.

