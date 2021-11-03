TLCHD announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids through area schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department announced a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids on Wednesday. The clinics begin next week.

It comes after a CDC advisory panel unanimously approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday. The shots for youth will be a third of the dose given to those 12 and older. The move expands vaccine eligibility by about 28 million people in the U.S.

The Health Commissioner said there are plenty of available doses for anyone who wants a shot.

Additional clinics for kids will be hosted at the Lucas County Rec Center in the coming weeks. The health department will provide additional details soon, but said it will pause the booster shot clinics there temporarily to focus on the pediatric shots.

Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, the Health Commissioner, said the vaccines are safe and effective -- and the side effects are relatively mild, similar to those experienced by adults who got the shot.

“As we try to get back to normal life this is going to be able to get us back quicker to, if you would, a normal school year,” Zgodzinski said. “Protecting the little ones is so important.”

A schedule for the initial vaccine clinics for school districts is listed below. Officials with TLCHD said the vaccines for those 5-11 are also already available at many area pharmacies and pediatrician offices.

Monday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Nov. 9: 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

At Stranahan Elementary

For students from Sylvania Schools, Ottawa Hills Schools, St. Joseph Sylvania

Wednesday, Nov. 10: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

At Washington Junior High School gymnasium

For students from Washington Local Schools, Toledo Public Schools, Christ the King, and Horizon

Thursday Nov. 11 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

At Holloway Elementary Promedica Pod

For Springfield Schools, walk-ins possible after 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

At Maumee & Anthony Wayne School Districts Recreation Center

For students from Maumee Schools, Anthony Wayne Schools, Maumee Country Day School, Lidal, W. Side Motessori

Tuesday, Nov. 17: 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

At Starr Elementary

For students from Oregon School District, Cardinal Stritch, L. Hollingsworth

Monday, Nov. 22: 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Bowsher High School

For students from Toledo Public Schools

