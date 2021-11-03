TPS specialized school helping airlines meet need for new pilots

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines have been experiencing difficulty with staffing. Many pilots were faced with a tough decision, some choosing to retire and some taking careers outside of the industry.

“We felt as a school we needed to prepare to meet the industry demand. So we actually created the pre-pilot pathway. We are working with the Ohio State University to get some college credit for our students,” says Jack Hunter, the Senior Director and Principal at the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo.

“We have had student complete their pilot license while in high school. Part of our curriculum prepares them to pass their written examination. As well they take classes in meteorology, basic ground school, as well as aviation maintenance,” says Hunter.

According to the school they are expecting to see the pilot retirement rate double in the next decade, so now is the time for young people to enter the aviation industry.

“We’re seeing incentives offered by airlines that we have never seen before. Sign-on bonuses, debt forgiveness, different things like that. So it’s a great time for young people to get into the industry,” says Training Director, Richard Naves.

Naves said students receive a well-rounded education in the programs offered.

“They are learning about all the different aspects of professional and corporate pilots. Also if they chose to they can fly in our flying club, and start working toward their ratings. ... That saves them some money on the back end and gives them a lot of different perspectives on the industry,” says Naves.

If you are interested in enrolling in the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo

