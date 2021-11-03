Voters pass levies for Toledo Zoo, TARTA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s mayoral race wasn’t the only big issue facing voters in Lucas County on Tuesday with levies for TARTA and The Toledo Zoo and open city council seats also on the ballot.

Six seats on Toledo City Council were open, with 12 people running. Those seats will be filled by Katie Moline, Nick Komives, Michele Grim, Cerssandra McPherson, Tiffany Preston Whitman, and George Sarantou.

Voters gave a resounding yes vote to the Toledo Zoo operating levy by a 71.9-28.1 margin. They also gave a nod to the TARTA funding change levy, 55-45.

Two levy measures on the ballot failed, though. A property tax replacement levy for Imagination Station narrowly failed, 51-49. The community center in Sylvania went down by a wide margin, 83-17.

In Sylvania, mayor Craig Stough won reelection over challenger Katie Cappellini, 55-45. Voters elected Mary Westphal, Patrick Richardson, and Kevin Armstrong to Sylvania City Council.

Toledo’s mayoral race was easily won by incumbent Wade Kapszukiewicz, 70-30.

Maumee voters elected Jon Fiscus, Joshua Harris, Philip Leinbach, and Margo Puffenberger to city council.

