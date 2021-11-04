Traffic
11/3: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Chilly and (mostly) dry through the next few days
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Our fall chill is in full swing, with many cities dipping below freezing yesterday for the first time this season... and each morning leading up to the weekend will provide similar lows. Aside from a few sprinkles/flurries Thursday, the forecast remains dry -- much drier than any week in October was -- with a gradual warmup to the low-60s over the weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday morning as well!

Subfreezing lows for the next few mornings, but warming through the weekend! Dan Smith explains.
