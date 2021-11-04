Traffic
11/4: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Sunny and warmer days ahead
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Sunshine will win out for most days in the next week, though the trade-off will be continued lows at/below freezing leading up to the weekend. A warmup to the 60s is in store starting Sunday, and our next real chance of rain doesn’t get here until the midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

