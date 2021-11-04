An extra $160 on a $32,000 car? That’s TARTA’s tax

Traffic
The one-half percent tax will hit everything except groceries and medications starting April 2022
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Voters approved and TARTA’s new sales tax will start April 2022 in Lucas County and Rossford, but how much will it actually cost you?

You won’t see the tax attached to groceries or medications. You may notice it most on big ticket items such as appliances and cars.

Right now, Lucas County has a 7.25% sales tax. So, if you bought a $500 guitar, the tax amounts to an extra $36.25. In April 2022, when the tax goes up to 7.75%, it will be $38.75.

A $1,500 sofa at today’s rate is an extra $108.75. Once the additional half percent bumps it up, the tax will amount to $116.25.

How about a $900 t.v.? Starting in April 2022 and continuing for the next 10 years, the tax will be $69.75, compared to now when it’s $65.25.

A $32,000 vehicle carries at 0.5% sales tax of $160. So, for every vehicle sold at that price, $160 will go directly to TARTA.

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority estimates the sales tax will bring in $32M a year. That’s more than double the $13.5 TARTA netted in annual property taxes.

Starting in April, the sales tax will go up to 7.75% in Lucas County and 7.00% in Rossford. The rest of Wood County will remain at 6.5%. Nearby Michigan has a flat state sales tax of 6.00%.

