Bus crash cuts power to neighborhoods in North Toledo

A bus crash affected power to customers in the area of Suder Ave. near Northwyck and Manhattan...
A bus crash affected power to customers in the area of Suder Ave. near Northwyck and Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 4.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A TARTA bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning, affecting power to customers in North Toledo.

There were no details available on the scene at Suder Ave. near Northwyck and Manhattan. But according to the FirstEnergy power outage map, 500-1,500 customers were affected in the area.

Toledo Edison crews were on the scene. The website said power was expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m., but a 13abc crew on the scene said power appeared to be returning as of 7:30 a.m.

As of 8 a.m., the FirstEnergy website does not list a power outage in the area.

A crash involved a TARTA bus cut power to residents in North Toledo near Suder Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 4.(WTVG)
A crash involved a TARTA bus cut power to residents in North Toledo near Suder Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 4.(WTVG)

A crash involved a TARTA bus cut power to residents in North Toledo near Suder Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 4.(WTVG)

