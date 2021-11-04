Traffic
City seeking private contractors for residential street snow plowing

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is looking for private snow plow owners and operators to work as contractors during heavy snow conditions.

The Department of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor will utilize owners/operators of the private snowplow vehicles for plowing on residential streets.

All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Visit this link for a copy of the bid proposals and specifications.

