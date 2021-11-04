Lakota students wear blue hats for anti-bullying day

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Lakota Local Schools are standing up to bullying, and they’re showing it by wearing hats.

The hats were all blue, which signifies anti-bullying. And while they were different shades of color, they all meant the same thing on Hat Not Hate Day.

The Lakota High School Women in Leadership group helped spearhead the project, which is part of a larger, national movement.

“Hat Not Hate was started about four years ago from a woman named Sherra Bloomethaw,” Lakota school counselor Nancy Slotterbeck said. “She is a brand ambassador for the Lion Yarn Company, and she was bullied as a child, so when she was an adult she solicited leaders from all over with the Lion Yarn brand to make blue hats.”

Donations of 1,200 hats were given to students at Lakota Schools for the special day.

“Every student, every bus driver, every janitor, every cook ... everyone in the school has one,” Lakota senior Jenna Juarez said.

Every one of those hats had a special and personal meaning as well.

“I myself have experienced bullying here and I wish I knew that I had other people and resources I could go to when I experienced that,” Lakota senior Lauren Bennett said.

Lakota junior Liza Ebert added, “We all need to be kind to each other because we all have our own separate battles. We don’t know exactly what other people are going through.”

