Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

LIVE: Toledo Public Schools announces new medical academy

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Toledo Public Schools announced a new medical academy for its students on Thursday.

The school district is partnering with ProMedica to create the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy. Students will be given the opportunity to focus on all health science fields, including biomedical science, pre-medicine, and pre-nursing.

Graduates of the new magnet school will have the chance to start entry-level careers in the medical field out of high school or choose to go to college.

The new site for the academy is in the 3300 block of Upton Avenue.

This story will be updated with additional details after the press conference.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapszukiewicz wins re-election, City Council members chosen
TPS taking a week off for teacher and student wellness
The 16-year-old girl has been missing for three weeks.
Toledo teen missing for three weeks found safe on Tuesday
It happened on the 3300 block of Elm Street
One man dead in North Toledo shooting
Voters pass levies for Toledo Zoo, TARTA

Latest News

Ohio AG files lawsuit to stop vaccine mandate for federal contrators
Matthew Purdy is facing charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman holding their baby
A bus crash affected power to customers in the area of Suder Ave. near Northwyck and Manhattan...
Bus crash cuts power to neighborhoods in North Toledo
Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough reelected for seventh term
Sylvania mayor elected to seventh term