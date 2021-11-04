LIVE: Toledo Public Schools announces new medical academy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Toledo Public Schools announced a new medical academy for its students on Thursday.

The school district is partnering with ProMedica to create the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy. Students will be given the opportunity to focus on all health science fields, including biomedical science, pre-medicine, and pre-nursing.

Graduates of the new magnet school will have the chance to start entry-level careers in the medical field out of high school or choose to go to college.

The new site for the academy is in the 3300 block of Upton Avenue.

This story will be updated with additional details after the press conference.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.