Local rescue caring for a record number of puppies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Pit Crew is a local rescue that finds homes for hundreds of dogs every year. The organization has seen a huge influx of puppies in recent months.

On any given day LCPC has dozens of puppies in its care, but right now the numbers are at a record high. There are nearly sixty puppies in Pit Crew foster homes right now.

Jean Keating is the founder and executive director of the Pit Crew. “On one hand I am glad we are able to get them off to a good start and they are not just being dropped off on the streets. They are all spayed or neutered. chipped and vaccinated. But it also makes me sad that so many dogs are not being spayed or neutered.”

The Pit Crew recently took in three litters in one day. Keating says volunteer fosters stepped right up to help make it possible.

“That is a lot to ask, but we had six people show up here within the hour to take the puppies home. We are so lucky to have so many great people who are part of our rescue. We truly could not do it without them.”

But that’s not always possible. Keating says she is unable to take dogs and puppies in every day because there are not enough foster homes to care for all of them.

“It is hard to turn people away, but I am sometimes having to turn five or six people away per day who want us to take in dogs and puppies.”

So what’s behind the proliferation of puppies? Keating has a few theories. “I think the perfect storm is brewing. There is a vet shortage and a staff shortage at a lot of vet clinics. More dogs are not being spayed or neutered because clinics are short staffed. People got dogs during the pandemic, and now realize they are a lot of work and that it’s expensive to spay or neuter an animal.”

To help set puppies up to succeed in their new homes LCPC offers free AKC STAR Puppy training with every adoption. Missie Jarrett is a training supervisor for the Lucas County Pit Crew and West Toledo Animal Hospital,

“We not only train puppies, but we also train people. We do everything we can to help make sure an adoption is forever. When you can take a dog that has had a rough start in life and see incredible progress, it is the best feeling in the world. Every dog can learn, it just takes time and patience.”

There are a lot of different ways you can help the Lucas County Pit Crew including becoming a foster. Donations of food, money and supplies are always needed as well. As you can imagine, there is a big need for puppy food right now.

