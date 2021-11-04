Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman holding their baby

Matthew Purdy is facing charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
Matthew Purdy is facing charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green was arrested and will face charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman who was holding their baby.

Matthew Purdy, 30, was arrested on Wednesday. He will be charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Officers with Bowling Green Police received a report that Purdy was involved in a domestic violence incident on October 14 at a home in the 800 block of Hamilton Ct. Purdy allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while she was holding their baby.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Purdy often carried a handgun while interacting with officers. When they responded to the residence on Hamilton to arrest Purdy, they surrounded the house and attempted to contact him. He eventually answered a call and was convinced to exit the house.

Purdy was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Wood County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapszukiewicz wins re-election, City Council members chosen
TPS taking a week off for teacher and student wellness
The 16-year-old girl has been missing for three weeks.
Toledo teen missing for three weeks found safe on Tuesday
It happened on the 3300 block of Elm Street
One man dead in North Toledo shooting
Voters pass levies for Toledo Zoo, TARTA

Latest News

A bus crash affected power to customers in the area of Suder Ave. near Northwyck and Manhattan...
Bus crash cuts power to neighborhoods in North Toledo
Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough reelected for seventh term
Sylvania mayor elected to seventh term
Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough reelected for seventh term
Sylvania voters reelect Stough to seventh term
Voters turn down Sylvania community center levy
Voters say overwhelming no to Sylvania rec center levy