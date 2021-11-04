Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman holding their baby

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green was arrested and will face charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman who was holding their baby.

Matthew Purdy, 30, was arrested on Wednesday. He will be charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Officers with Bowling Green Police received a report that Purdy was involved in a domestic violence incident on October 14 at a home in the 800 block of Hamilton Ct. Purdy allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while she was holding their baby.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Purdy often carried a handgun while interacting with officers. When they responded to the residence on Hamilton to arrest Purdy, they surrounded the house and attempted to contact him. He eventually answered a call and was convinced to exit the house.

Purdy was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Wood County Justice Center.

