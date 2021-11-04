Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Maumee Fire denies involvement with T-shirts for sale

Maumee Fire has denied involvement with an offer residents are receiving via text message,...
Maumee Fire has denied involvement with an offer residents are receiving via text message, offering shirts for sale.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A potential scam involving the sale of T-shirts benefitting a local fire department is popping up on residents’ phones.

Some people are getting a text message from an unknown number, advertising the sale of City of Maumee Fire & EMS shirts.

According to a Facebook post from Maumee Fire & EMS, the shirts are in no way endorsed by or affiliated with their department.

NOTICE: Several people have received texts from an unknown number about purchasing “City of Maumee Fire & EMS” shirts. These are in NO WAY endorsed or affiliated with our department. Thank you.

Posted by City of Maumee Fire & EMS on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapszukiewicz wins re-election, City Council members chosen
TPS taking a week off for teacher and student wellness
The 16-year-old girl has been missing for three weeks.
Toledo teen missing for three weeks found safe on Tuesday
Voters pass levies for Toledo Zoo, TARTA
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

It happened on the 3300 block of Elm Street
One man dead in North Toledo shooting
The cyber security incident has caused the entire network to be down.
Toledo Lucas County Library recovering from cyber security attack
The network is down following cyber security attack.
Toledo Lucas County Public Library recovering from cyber attack
TARTA's new tax will increase the sales tax in Lucas County and Rossford by one half percent...
An extra $160 on a $32,000 car? That’s TARTA’s tax