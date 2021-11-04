Maumee Fire denies involvement with T-shirts for sale
Published: Nov. 4, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A potential scam involving the sale of T-shirts benefitting a local fire department is popping up on residents’ phones.
Some people are getting a text message from an unknown number, advertising the sale of City of Maumee Fire & EMS shirts.
According to a Facebook post from Maumee Fire & EMS, the shirts are in no way endorsed by or affiliated with their department.
