Maumee Fire denies involvement with T-shirts for sale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A potential scam involving the sale of T-shirts benefitting a local fire department is popping up on residents’ phones.

Some people are getting a text message from an unknown number, advertising the sale of City of Maumee Fire & EMS shirts.

According to a Facebook post from Maumee Fire & EMS, the shirts are in no way endorsed by or affiliated with their department.

NOTICE: Several people have received texts from an unknown number about purchasing “City of Maumee Fire & EMS” shirts. These are in NO WAY endorsed or affiliated with our department. Thank you. Posted by City of Maumee Fire & EMS on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

