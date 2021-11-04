November 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy and cool today with a high in the middle to upper 40s. Friday and Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 50s. Sunday will be warmer with sunshine. Highs will be around 60. Monday through Wednesday will bring warm afternoons with highs in the low to middle 60s. There is a chance of rain by next Wednesday.

