Ohio’s 15th district represented again: newly-elected Rep. Mike Carey sworn in to office

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Newly-elected Congressman Mike Carey (R-Ohio) has been sworn in to the U.S House of Representatives.

The Ohio coal lobbyist took his oath of office Thursday in Washington D.C alongside Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

Carey defeated his democratic opponent state lawmaker and public health professional Allison Russo by more than 15 points in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District special election Tuesday. He replaced former Congressman Steve Stivers, who left his seat in May to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Carey, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, campaigned as a “conservative outsider.” He ran on many of the same values as the former President, such as tightening border security and reigning in government spending.

Carey has been outspoken against the administration and President Biden’s proposed infrastructure and social safety net plans. As a voting member of Congress, Carey will now have a say in whether those and other democratic priority items pass through Congress.

Carey’s term in Congress will be brief. He took over the remainder of Congressman Steve Stivers’ term and will have to face reelection next year. Ohio’s Congressional map is still being redrawn, as Ohio will lose one congressional seat next cycle.

Democrats currently have an eight-seat advantage over Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives.

