One man dead in North Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a Thursday night shooting in North Toledo.

It happened on the 3300 block of Elm Street, near East Manhattan Boulevard and Lagrange Street.

According the detective on scene, the incident started as a dispute between two people who knew each other.

It is unknown if there are any suspects in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.