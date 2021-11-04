Traffic
One man dead in North Toledo shooting

It happened on the 3300 block of Elm Street(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a Thursday night shooting in North Toledo.

It happened on the 3300 block of Elm Street, near East Manhattan Boulevard and Lagrange Street.

According the detective on scene, the incident started as a dispute between two people who knew each other.

It is unknown if there are any suspects in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

