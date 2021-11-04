Perrysburg Schools inviting public to apply for FAC

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Schools is inviting the public to apply for the newly formed Facilities Assessment Committee.

The mission of the committee will address:

More students due to more development in city and townships.

Older buildings, including four school buildings that are between the ages of 40-60 (Frank 64, Toth 68, PJHS 57, and Woodland 42), and the Commodore (90 years old), which need updates and repairs beyond regular upkeep.

The community doesn’t want to pay any more taxes than it has to.

Elementary schools’ boundaries have created a patchwork quilt of attendance areas.

Portables are being used at PHS and all elementary schools except Toth (which doesn’t have portables).

The application is open to the public and may be accessed at this link.

The FAC will be comprised of business leaders, community members, employees, parents/guardians and students. The team will be charged with reporting findings to the Board of Education.

The school district will select members of the FAC from applications received by Friday, November 19, at the Board of Education offices either by completing a form and physically returning it, filling out the form online via the school district website, or emailing a completed form to thosler@perrysburgschools.net.

Selections will be announced at the December 7 Board Work Session.

