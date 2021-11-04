Perrysburg volleyball rallies around assistant coach as team heads to regional semifinals

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg community is rallying together to support the high school volleyball team as the Yellow Jackets head to the OHSAA Division I regional semifinal, while assistant coach Amanda Fintel battles for her life.

“I think it kind of lit a fire under us because we want to win for her,” senior Peyton Blaze said.

The Yellow Jackets are advancing to the regional semifinals Thursday night for the first time since 2006, but Fintel will be cheering from the FaceTime sidelines. She has worked with the team for more than six years now alongside head coach Laura Davidson.

“It’s really a perfect match. It’s kind of like a yin and yang thing, she knows what I’m thinking and kind of gets things done for me, and same for me,” Davidson said.

But Fintel started suffering from grand mal seizures in mid-October, just weeks after giving birth to her daughter.

“We just saw her that night. So we were a little scared, but we know she can push through it and we really love her,” senior Julia Beer said.

An MRI scan showed a tumor in the left frontal lobe of her brain. Fintel now awaits testing in Cleveland to determine whether or not the tumor is cancerous. From there, she will decide on a biopsy and possible surgery in Ohio and Boston.

And as for the Yellow Jackets, they continue to cheer her on as they await her return, working to make her proud.

“I think we’ve helped her as much as she’s helped us because we’re always communicating. She’s sending pictures, we’re in a group text together, so the girls know she’s there,” says Davidson.

And with Fintel in their hearts, the Yellow Jackets will face off against Cleveland St. Joseph Academy in the regional semifinals at Norwalk, with the winner facing the Amherst Steele-Toledo St. Ursula Academy winner on Saturday in the regional final.

