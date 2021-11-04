Sylvania mayor elected to seventh term

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a seventh four-year term for Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough, but for the first time, he faced opposition at the polls.

Stough, who was originally elected in 1996, was challenged by Kate Cappellini, a 14-year member of city council. She received 45% of the vote to Stough’s 55%.

Stough said this election was obviously different than any he’s ever experienced, calling it exhausting. But that also made this victory so much sweeter than those in the past.

“It’s nerve-wracking, it takes a lot of time,” Stough said. “But it shows you who your friends are, and those friends step forward with monetary support, with emotional support, and it was a really good experience.”

Stough said contested races are what democracy is made of and that makes this win feel so much more important than all the other ones. He also wished Cappellini well.

We reached out to Cappellini but never received a response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.