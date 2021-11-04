Traffic
Toledo Lucas County Public Library recovering from cyber attack

Cyber security attack leaves network down at Toledo libraries.
The network is down following cyber security attack.
The network is down following cyber security attack.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week the Toledo Lucas County Library was the victim of a cyber security attack. Library officials say they are working with a team of network and forensic experts to get the system back up and going.

“The computers, our scanners, copy machines, our website. Anything that is connected to the network is currently unavailable for customers,” says Stephanie Elston, the Assistant Manager of Communications, Innovations, and Strategy for Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries.

Jeff Hamons is the founder of Computol, a company that calls itself a global I.T. source. He told 13 ABC locations like libraries have tons of equipment and systems that give hackers the opportunity to find weak points.

“A hacker only has to be lucky once. You’ve got to protect yourself 100% of the time. So when you have a very complicated network, like they would have, there are a lot of possible points of entry,” says Hamons.

In order to keep networks safe, Hammons says people should follow the pyramid of cyber security.

Jeff Hamons, the owner of Computol, created this pyramid of cyber defense
Jeff Hamons, the owner of Computol, created this pyramid of cyber defense(WTVG)

“You have to have a good firewall. The firewall stops people from coming into your network,” says Hamons. “We need to train our users don’t click on emails that you’re not familiar with. Is that email something your expecting? Is it from someone your currently working with?”

In the meantime, just because library networks are down, doors are still open.

“While we are working to bring the network back online. All 20 of our library locations are open for browsing, to check on materials, and all scheduled programs,” says Elston.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

