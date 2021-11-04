Toledo’s leaf pick-up schedule released

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As municipalities across northwest Ohio release leaf collection schedules, local officials ask that the public rake their leaves onto the edge of the street as close to their pick-up date as possible. This is all in an effort to avoid clogging sewers, which can cause flooding with any rain that falls over the coming weeks.

The city of Toledo’s annual leaf collection program is scheduled to begin on November 8th, Bowling Green’s on the 15th, and Findlay’s on the 17th. In Findlay, residents need to place their leaves in biodegradable paper bags by the curb. These bags are available at local hardware, building supply, and some grocery stores.

However, if you don’t live in a municipality that picks up leaves, or maybe you just prefer to keep them, there are a couple of alternative solutions.

Jonathan Milbrodt, the Lead Horticulturist for Metroparks Toledo at Toledo Botanical Gardens advised, “You can try grinding them and shredding them to incorporate into your lawn and garden, or you can start a compost pile.”

Milbrodt also said the best way to grind up leaves is by using a lawnmower, although some leaves may require a few passes to reach their optimal size for use in the lawn and garden. When spreading the shredded leaves, you don’t wanna pile it on much thicker than one inch.

“Anything more could actually cause some herbaceous perennials to potentially rot,” added Milbrodt, “Especially shallow-rooted perennials with crowns near the soil surface.”

And if you do decide to make a compost pile, be sure to occasionally turn the pile over with a shovel or pitchfork. When doing that, Milbrodt explained, “That compost will really cook down, break down, and then it will be safe to add into your lawn and garden areas.”

If you live in the city of Toledo you can sign up online for email and text alerts to be notified when leaf collection is planned for your neighborhood at this link: toledo.oh.gov/alerts

And if you have just too many leaves, there’s also free designated disposal sites at Bowman Park, Detwiler Park, Ravine Park, and the former ODOT facility at the intersection of Detroit and Glendale avenues. The sites will be open from 9am to 3pm starting on November 8th.

Derek Witt, 13abc Action News

