77-year-old can’t access her front door after ramp deemed unsafe

She’s out $3,200 for an incomplete job while the city is taking the man responsible to court.
A ramp that Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to install was never finished as it was deemed a safety...
A ramp that Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to install was never finished as it was deemed a safety hazard by the city of Toledo.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She uses a walker to get around, but can’t use her own front door. That’s after she had a ramp partially installed and what was there did not pass inspection.

Rosemary Wyatt has lived in her house on Kenilworth the past 50 years. Two years ago, she had a stroke. In April 2021, Wyatt says she ended up in the hospital again and now uses a walker.

Her neighbor recommended someone to built a ramp, but after two months, it was only partially completed.

In mid-June, the City of Toledo put a Stop Work Order on Wyatt’s front door.

“So, they told me to call the chief inspector and I called him and he told me, he said, ‘Ma’am,’ he said, ‘If you try to use that ramp, you’ll probably kill yourself,’” said Wyatt.

This week, the City of Toledo took the man who installed the ramp to court for not having a license and not obtaining a permit. Records show Darnell Mays pleaded not guilty.

Rosemary, who is using her back steps, which she considers a safety hazard, still needs to get to and from her doctor’s appointments. She’s also out the money she paid for the job, a total of $3,200.

On Thursday night, an anonymous donor contacted 13abc, saying he’d be willing to pay for a contractor to install a ramp to code for Ms. Wyatt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

