Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have announced they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr.

The news comes after Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Reports emerged early Friday that Beckham Jr. would be released by the Browns. The team confirmed that they are moving on with a statement on Friday morning:

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed for the first time that Beckham Jr. was not with the team while Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the wide receiver’s representatives.

There was speculation that the Browns may have tried to trade Beckham Jr. before Tuesday’s deadline, but no transactions were made.

Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns via trade in 2019, but the former Pro Bowl-caliber receiver has not been able to put up the types of stats he tallied while he was with the New York Giants; whether due to injury or other reasons.

In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham Jr. caught one pass for six yards.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also spoke with reporters at practice on Wednesday, saying he was surprised by everything going on involving Beckham.

The 4-4 Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

