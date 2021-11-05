Community steps up to help build safe ramp for 77-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 13abc aired the story of a 77-year-old great-grandmother who paid $3,200 for a ramp that failed to pass city inspection, the community stepped up. Now, Rosemary Wyatt is about to get the help she needs.

“I just keep praising God and thanking Him,” said Rosemary when 13abc returned to tell her the news. “I’m just glad. I really am. I’m thankful.”

Thursday night, 13abc spoke to Rosemary outside of her home on Kenilworth. She’s lived there for the past 50 years. After Rosemary had several strokes and surgery for a heart monitor, a neighbor recommended someone to build a ramp for her. That was in April 2021.

The ramp failed to pass inspection and in June 2021, the City of Toledo placed a Stop Work Order on Rosemary’s front door. The city also took the man who installed the ramp to court for not having a license and not obtaining a permit. Court records show Darnell Mays pleaded not guilty.

After Rosemary’s story aired on 13abc, there were many phone calls and emails from people and companies offering to help.

“We talk about angels,” said Rosemary. “We’re angels. We’re human angels. I believe that God has not only spiritual and divine angels, but He has human angels, and I believe that the human angels came forth.”

13abc is helping to facilitate the demolition of the ramp leading to Rosemary’s front door and the installation of a new one that is up to code. We will keep you posted on the progress.

