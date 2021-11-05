Feel Good Friday: A Random Act of Kindness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this week’s Feel Good Friday, a story about a random act of kindness on what started as a dark day for a Toledo man.

Tim Cready says police were called to his apartment a few weeks ago for a welfare check. After calming him down, one of the officers asked Cready about a folded flag that was laying on an end table near the couch. Cready explained the flag came from his old friend, Mark.

“We were both in the Army together. We joined together, we went through basic training together. After that, we kind of drifted apart. But when he passed, he had no family and the flag came to me,” said Cready.

Officer Kevin Sanders, who has worked with the Toledo Police Department for 11 years, says he felt he could get through to Cready.

“I kind of felt a connection, like, hey, you’re a veteran, I’m a veteran. We kinda had the connection, we started talking,” remembered Officer Sanders.

During that conversation, he asked Cready if he had a display case for the flag. “I told him I checked it out on Amazon; they were like $75 to $100 - something that I couldn’t afford,” said Cready.

It was at that moment that Officer Sanders said something unexpected. “He said, ‘I’ll get one for ya!;,” recalled Cready, laughing. “I thought he was just saying something to calm me down, but he came through.”

A week later, the officer returned to Cready’s apartment with a box from Amazon, containing a beautiful, wooden display box.

The flag is now tucked into the box, hanging high and proud in Cready’s home, reminding him not only of his good friend, but of the officer who gave him an unexpected gift of kindness.

If you have a story idea for Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey, click here to submit it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.