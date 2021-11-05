Traffic
Geneva teachers strike ends after agreement reached

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The teachers strike at Geneva Area City School has ended after days of picketing.

A “tentative agreement” was reached late Thursday on a three-year contract, according to a school district Facebook post.

The union said classes are canceled on Friday so the teachers can prepare for students.

A former statement from the Geneva Area Teachers Association said the strike was due to a conflict about teaching in-person and online classes at the same time.

According to the union, details of the agreement will be released after members have seen it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

