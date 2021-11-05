Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Gibsonburg’s Elly Evarts takes third place at national Pitch, Hit, and Run competition in Atlanta

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gibsonburg’s Elly Evarts has been grabbing national attention after taking the field for the Pitch, Hit, and Run competition at Truist Park in Atlanta, bringing home third place.

“It was really cool because I’ve been watching the Atlanta Braves the whole post season. My favorite player is Freddie Freeman so I was watching and was like dad we get to do this, and see that and actually be there and see all this stuff that you normally see on TV,” said the seventh grader of her trip to Atlanta.

However it wasn’t Elly first national competition. She competed in the MLB event in 2019 during the All Star Game where she placed second. Previously, she won the NFL’s Punt, Pass, and Kick competition when she was seven.

“I just try to go in there and do my best. I don’t try to over do it, but I don’t want to be like ‘oh too bad I missed that’ sometimes I can get hard on myself for messing up, but I think I just try to do my best when I am there, but I don’t want to pressure myself.”

Elly plans to continue competing with her sights set high for the future.

“I got runner up and third place, the only other one I can do is first.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapszukiewicz wins re-election, City Council members chosen
It happened on the 3300 block of Elm Street
One man dead in North Toledo shooting
TPS taking a week off for teacher and student wellness
The 16-year-old girl has been missing for three weeks.
Toledo teen missing for three weeks found safe on Tuesday
A bus crash affected power to customers in the area of Suder Ave. near Northwyck and Manhattan...
Bus crash cuts power to neighborhoods in North Toledo

Latest News

A ramp that Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to install was never finished as it was deemed a safety...
77-year-old can’t access her front door after ramp deemed unsafe
The Violence Interrupters patrol the streets and seek to mediate situations that turn violent,...
Violence Interrupters working to reduce crime in Toledo
Elly Evarts - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Elly Evarts - 13abc Athlete of the Week
The Violence Interrupters' goal is to mediate conflict that results in violent and often fatal...
Violence Interrupters work to make streets safer