Gibsonburg’s Elly Evarts takes third place at national Pitch, Hit, and Run competition in Atlanta

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gibsonburg’s Elly Evarts has been grabbing national attention after taking the field for the Pitch, Hit, and Run competition at Truist Park in Atlanta, bringing home third place.

“It was really cool because I’ve been watching the Atlanta Braves the whole post season. My favorite player is Freddie Freeman so I was watching and was like dad we get to do this, and see that and actually be there and see all this stuff that you normally see on TV,” said the seventh grader of her trip to Atlanta.

However it wasn’t Elly first national competition. She competed in the MLB event in 2019 during the All Star Game where she placed second. Previously, she won the NFL’s Punt, Pass, and Kick competition when she was seven.

“I just try to go in there and do my best. I don’t try to over do it, but I don’t want to be like ‘oh too bad I missed that’ sometimes I can get hard on myself for messing up, but I think I just try to do my best when I am there, but I don’t want to pressure myself.”

Elly plans to continue competing with her sights set high for the future.

“I got runner up and third place, the only other one I can do is first.”

