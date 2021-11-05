Lacing up for Saturday’s Hero Hustle 5K

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Life Connection of Ohio and Community Tissue Services are gearing up for the eighth annual Hero Hustle 5K to raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation in northwest Ohio.

Runners and walkers from throughout Northwest Ohio will be heading to Maumee on Saturday morning to participate.

Why is this event so important? Spokespeople from Life Connection of Ohio said there are currently 106,000 people awaiting life-saving organ transplants in the U.S., including 3,000 Ohioans. Twenty people die every day waiting for an organ transplant, and one person has the power to save 8 lives through organ donation and heal 125 more through tissue donation.

Kara Steele, who works for Life Connection of Ohio, formed “Harvey’s Hustle” in honor of her dad, who was gifted 20 additional years of life because of a liver transplant.

Event Information

Saturday at The Shops at Fallen Timbers

Kids fun run starts at 8:30 a.m.

5K run/walk and 1-mile family fun run start at 9 a.m.

A virtual run can be done at any time

For more information, check out the Hero Hustle 5K Facebook page. To register, visit the website.

