Local woman restores farm that’s been part of the Tiffin landscape for centuries

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A local woman is working to make sure a Tiffin farm is part of the community for generations to come. Restoring Winterberry Farm to its original glory has been a true labor of love for Sabrina Schneppat.

The Ohio landscape is full of beautiful farms, and Winterberry Farm is one of the great examples in our corner of the state. “The original land grant goes back to 1821 under President James Monroe.”

Sabrina grew up in Tiffin and spent most of her life in the Seneca County town. She lived in California for more than a decade but moved back a few years ago. When she came home she purchased the farm she’d always admired and named it Winterberry.

“This place feeds me. It is so peaceful. I feel so connected to the land and its history. I really am just the guardian of this place, and I am very protective of it.”

The land was originally home to Native Americans. “The Seneca Indians lived here. This was prime land because it sits above the river across the river.”

Sabrina says the barn was likely built between 1830 and 1840, followed by the house and other outbuildings. She’s been a part of all the renovations, doing a lot of the work herself. “This place is a part of me, and I am a part of it. We all have to be part of each other and part of the land.”

The farm is now 31 acres, and a good chunk of it is still used to plant things. The goal is to switch it to unusual crops like lavender and hazelnuts. She also envisions wildflower fields and community gardens. “My intention is to make this such a beautiful place that people are drawn here and want to absorb what’s here.”

There have been events and weddings at the farm, but the goal is to expand the offerings. “My vision is to turn it into a spiritual retreat. With all the negativity in this world, I want this to be a place of positivity. We call it the farm that feeds the soul.” A new chapter for a piece of land and a farm that has centuries of history behind them.

The plan is to offer all kinds of activities at the farm for adults and children. Sabrina hopes to have everything from concerts and barn dances to painting and poetry camps. Winterberry was named Ohio’s 2020 Historic Farmstead of the Year. If you’d like to learn more, click here.

