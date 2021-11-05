Man shot on Batavia St., taken to hospital in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors heard about about six gunshots Friday afternoon, and walked outside to find a man suffering from a gun shot wound.

Toledo Police responded to Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3 p.m.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was taken to nearby St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition.

