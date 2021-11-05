Traffic
Nov. 5, 2021: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast

We’re in the middle of the driest stretch of weather since mid-August!
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TODAY: Lots of sunshine. Still cool, high 50. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and light wind will lead to frosty conditions late. Low 30. SATURDAY: More sunshine. High 53. EXTENDED: Dry weather persists through Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low 60s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Some showers return to the area Wednesday, with better rain chances Thursday.

