Portion of Central Ave. to close this weekend for sewer work

A portion of Central Ave. will be closed beginning Saturday, Nov. 6 for sewer work.
A portion of Central Ave. will be closed beginning Saturday, Nov. 6 for sewer work.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Ave. in Sylvania will be closed beginning early Saturday morning for sewer work.

Central will be closed at McCord Rd. beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and remain closed through Tuesday.

Follow this link to see a diagram of the closure.

