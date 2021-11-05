Portion of Central Ave. to close this weekend for sewer work
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Ave. in Sylvania will be closed beginning early Saturday morning for sewer work.
Central will be closed at McCord Rd. beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and remain closed through Tuesday.
