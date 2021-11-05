Scam or Survey? Mystery paperwork ends up in mailbox

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve heard over and over again, when someone asks for your personal information out of nowhere you had better be careful.

But not all those requests are from crooks.

What exactly is the American Family Health study? Very few have probably ever heard of it, which includes Nancy Young who just recently received it in the mail.

“I wanted to know why I got it. It just seems kinda suspicious,” said Young.

It comes with a $5 bill and asks for personal information like name, birthday and contact information like email. The directions say if you do this smaller survey, you may get a longer one and $70 to complete that one. Everything seemed odd to Young who never requested this survey.

“I’m just very suspicious of it. I’ve never gotten this type of thing before,” said Young.

It turns out this is a legitimate study undertaken by the university of Michigan. The I-Team spoke with the study’s author Friday about the study that collects family formation and reproductive health information.

A sample of the population was selected for the survey. Young was one of them.

“Our information is actually out there, whether we like it or not and I just don’t want to add to that,” said Young.

Those UM study authors say all the data is used for scientific purposes and no one providing information will be identified. Which is all good news but remember if you ever don’t feel comfortable giving your information, don’t do it! It’s after all, your information.

Those researchers tell me the survey was mailed to 20,000 random addresses across the country.

