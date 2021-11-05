Suspect leads police on chase, arrested inside DeVilbiss High School

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested inside DeVilbiss High School after he led Toledo Police on a chase on Friday morning.

TPD said the suspect tried to break into his girlfriend’s house and 911 was called. He led police on a car chase that proceeded to a foot chase.

The suspect was arrested inside the school by the barber academy.

