Suspect leads police on chase, arrested inside DeVilbiss High School

Toledo Police arrested a suspect who led them on a chase inside DeVilbiss High School on...
Toledo Police arrested a suspect who led them on a chase inside DeVilbiss High School on Friday, Nov. 5.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested inside DeVilbiss High School after he led Toledo Police on a chase on Friday morning.

TPD said the suspect tried to break into his girlfriend’s house and 911 was called. He led police on a car chase that proceeded to a foot chase.

The suspect was arrested inside the school by the barber academy.

