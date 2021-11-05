Suspect leads police on chase, arrested inside DeVilbiss High School
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested inside DeVilbiss High School after he led Toledo Police on a chase on Friday morning.
TPD said the suspect tried to break into his girlfriend’s house and 911 was called. He led police on a car chase that proceeded to a foot chase.
The suspect was arrested inside the school by the barber academy.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.