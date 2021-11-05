Two cars involved in crash in North Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house on Mulberry St. on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Mulberry near E. Hudson St. just after 10 p.m.

Police have not released information on potential injuries, whether anyone was inside the house at the time, or the cause of the crash.

