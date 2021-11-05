Violence Interrupters working to reduce crime in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Violence Interrupters are a group of individuals that go into Toledo communities and work to mediate altercations, and reduce the violence altogether. The group works in collaboration with the Mayor’s Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence. JoJuan Armour is the program manager of that initiative, he oversees the Violence Interrupters as well.

“It’s an awesome idea to train individuals from the community and put them back in the community. Their main objective is to interrupt violence, stop the transmission and change the norm,” says Armour.

Armour tells 13 ABC some of the interrupters have experience being in the streets, and they use that experience to bring change to the community.

“To have someone that you can trust. That you know. That you are familiar with, who can potentially mediate conflict is huge. And it’s the missing component of prevention.”

“Somebody coming in from Sylvania or Maumee. They would say, what do they know about us? What do they know about our neighborhood? What do they know what it’s like to be here,” says Sister Virginia Welsh, the Executive Director of the Padua Center. She told 13 ABC having people from the community working in the community builds credibility.

“We don’t want individuals that we walk up on to assume we are anything but harmless. We pose no harm to anybody, we are only here to help,” says Armour. “Being visible in the community, being able to share information, being able to greet individuals. Having individuals know we are not scared of them, we are only here to help.”

“I do know crime is out of control in Toledo,” says Florence McLennan, the chair of the Block Watch. “We all need to be working for the same goal, making our neighborhoods safer.”

The Violence Interrupters came to today’s Block Watch meeting and introduced themselves to the Block Watch. They plan on working closely with the group.

McLennan is working to bring more people into the Block Watch. The next Block Watch meeting is Monday, November 8th at Blessed Sacrament.

