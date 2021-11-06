Central Catholic rolls, Whitmer looks impressive in second round of playoffs
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic crushed St. John’s Jesuit 54-0, and Whitmer earned an impressive 42-31 victory over Centerville to advance in the playoffs Friday.
Check out those highlights above.
Plus more highlights from throughout the playoffs in NW Ohio here:
And then the top three plays of the night in The Trifecta!
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.