Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Central Catholic rolls, Whitmer looks impressive in second round of playoffs

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic crushed St. John’s Jesuit 54-0, and Whitmer earned an impressive 42-31 victory over Centerville to advance in the playoffs Friday.

Check out those highlights above.

Plus more highlights from throughout the playoffs in NW Ohio here:

And then the top three plays of the night in The Trifecta!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police arrested a suspect who led them on a chase inside DeVilbiss High School on...
Suspect leads police on chase, arrested inside Toledo Technology Academy
Rayshawn Smith arrested and charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist
A ramp that Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to install was never finished as it was deemed a safety...
77-year-old can’t access front door after ramp deemed unsafe
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Man shot on Batavia St., taken to hospital in critical condition
Collapsed entryway at abandoned Sylvania home
HOA headache: Abandoned house on private road

Latest News

Football Friday Nov. 5 - Part 3
Football Friday Nov. 5 - Part 3
Football Friday Nov. 5 - Part 2
Football Friday Nov. 5 - Part 2
Football Friday Nov. 5 - Part 1
Football Friday Nov. 5 - Part 1
The victim was taken to a Toledo hospital and is in critical condition.
Old West End Toledo shooting leaves man in critical condition