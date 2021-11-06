No serious injuries after carjacking, kidnapping

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A kidnapping, carjacking, and armed robbery happened overnight in Monroe County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 7:15 PM Friday night at the T-A Travel Center on North Dixie Highway after a man flagged down a passerby for help, claiming he was carjacked.

The initial investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old man from Flat Rock, arranged a meeting with a 26-year-old man who was an acquaintance. The two, and another male subject, drove to various locations around Monroe County.

At some point, deputies say the suspect pulled out a gun, robbed the victim, and fired one round. The victim was then forced into his car and held at gun point while he drove the suspect around the county. That victim was eventually released near Heck Park in Frenchtown Township. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Within a few hours, deputies say they located one of the suspects and the stolen vehicle on Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township. According to public records, 26-year-old Jeremy Shane Lambert was arrested and faces charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carjacking, and Kidnapping. He is being held without bond.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at an area hospital, and released.

At this time, deputies say they are still working to identify the other male involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at 734-240-7530.

