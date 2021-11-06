Traffic
Nov. 6, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

Temperatures return to above-average as we continue to dry out from our soggy October.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Sunny skies. High 55. TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 34. SUNDAY: More sunshine. High 61. EXTENDED: After a warmer and sunny start to the work week, Tuesday and Wednesday turn cloudy, but stay warm in the upper 50s and low 60s. A warm front brings rain late Wednesday, temps in the 60s Thursday, and a return to the low 50s for Friday with showers possible through early Friday.

