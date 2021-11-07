11/6: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chilly tonight with lows in the lower to mid-30s. Morning frost on Sunday, otherwise plenty of sunshine to end the weekend with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Clear Sunday night with lows around 40. Mainly sunny again Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Clouds return Tuesday with highs near 60. A brief shower is possible Tuesday night, then Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs again around 60. The chance for some rain returns on Veterans Day, especially later on. Highs will be in the low 60s. Cooler Friday with some lingering rain and highs near 50 early on, then falling through the day. A flurry will be possible later Friday into Saturday, and highs Saturday will only be in the mid-40s.

